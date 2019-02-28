Mitsotakis in Moscow: No obstacles in boosting bilateral relations

The fact that Greece is both a European Union and NATO member-state does not impede efforts to boost bilateral relations, main opposition New Democracy (ND) president Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday from Moscow, where he is set to meet with Russian leadership.

Mitsotakis told his Russian interlocutors Greece, and he himself personally, are reliable and dependable partners.

In Moscow, he was received by Russian Prime Minister and United Russia party president Dmitry Medvedev, as well as Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma.

Mitsotakis was due to attend a working lunch hosted by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, and hold meeting with a group of Greek businesspeople active in Russia.