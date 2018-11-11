Kenya's Kipkorir Misoi wins Athens Marathon with record time of 2:10:56

A Kenyan long-distance runner was again the winner of the 36th annual Athens Authentic Marathon, with Kipkorir Misoi on Sunday covering the distance from a site just outside the township of Marathon to Athens' Panathinaikos Stadium in a time of 2:10:56 - a record for the specific event.

Two Ethiopian runners, Tirounech Tesfa (2:12.52) and Jereme Azmero (2:13.20) were second and third, respectively. The first Greek runner to cross the finish line was Costas Gelaouzos, who was seventh with a time of 2:21:54.

The first female runner across the finish line was also a Kenyan, Mouriouki Engiayouri, with clocked in at 2:36:46.  

