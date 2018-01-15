Strike by mass transit workers in greater Athens takes its toll on commuters

Monday, 15 January 2018
UPD:10:46
A strike affecting practically all of the greater Athens area's mass transit systems caused traffic jams and congestion in the Greek capital's streets on Monday, as trade unions - mostly representing workers in state-run organizations - declared the industrial action in protest over more memorandum-mandated reforms and measures.

One particularly irksome provision for Greek unionists is change in the labor law, namely, making the declaration of a strike action  dependent on a majority vote by dues-paying members at a first instance union body.

A civil servants' union has also called a work stoppage, with air traffic controllers also holding a 3-hour work stoppage the same day.

As in similar such cases, however, practically all of Greece's private sector remains unaffected, inclusing most schools.

 

