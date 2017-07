Aqua Vista Hotel group's Acqua Vatos Paros, the chain's first unit in the Cyclades island chain, opened with a 100 vacancy this month.

The resort was fully renovated within 90 days before reopening under the Aqua Vista brand.

Aqua Vista Hotels was founded in 2005 and today manages more than 30 hotels on several Greek holiday islands, such as Santorini, Mykonos, Paros, Naxos, Lesvos and Skiathos.