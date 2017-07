The iconic Acropolis archaeological site in central Athens as well as several other popular sites around the country were issued a four-hour "siesta" break on Wednesday due to a heat wave in the east Mediterranean country.

Temperatures reached 39C (102F), which combined with a lack of wind and a cloud-less sky, made conditions difficult at the exposed sites.

The closure was in effect from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (local time), with the sites again opened from 5 to 8 p.m. (18.00 GMT)