GNTO and Wego bring travelers from the Middle East closer to Greece

Wego, the number one travel application and platform in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced a new partnership with the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO), aiming to promote Greece as a top-of-mind travel destination in the countries of the Middle East, and particularly in the markets of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.

During this strategic partnership, GNTO will take advantage of the advanced search and booking capabilities of Wego’s multi-channel platform to promote Greece as the ultimate summer destination. The campaign will include a series of special offers, itineraries and personalized travel experiences, designed to encourage travelers from Middle Eastern countries to easily plan their holidays and visit new destinations in Greece.

Mamoun Hmedan, Wego’s Chief Business Officer, commented: “We are excited to be working with GNTO to promote Greece as an ideal travel destination in the Mediterranean. Greece offers an incomparable combination of history, culture and natural beauty, making it a top choice for summer travel. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire and facilitate unforgettable travel experiences for our users and boost traffic in Greece.”

Greece has excellent air connectivity with the Middle East, offering direct flights to its destinations. Major airlines provide frequent and comfortable services, facilitating travelers from the Middle East to explore Greece. Guests have the chance to quickly reach popular Greek destinations such as Athens, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Corfu, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience.

Dimitris Fragakis, Secretary General of the GNTO stated: “We are very happy to partner with Wego, one of the most influential platforms for the Arabs. Our goal is to promote Greece as a destination ideal for couples, individual travelers, but also families. Mainland Greece and the islands are top choices for recreation and relaxation, while Greece boasts some of the most popular historical sites in the world. Taking advantage of frequent air connectivity to Middle Eastern countries, we look forward to welcoming Arab travelers who want to combine more than one destination while planning their trip on the Wego platform.”