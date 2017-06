A state of emergency was declared on Saturday in a northern Greece district after a massive landslide occurred at a lignite pit in the Amyntaio site, in Florina prefecture.

Local residents were evacuated to hotels, as a handful of residences sustained damages.

Water and power supply was also interrupted in the Anargyron municipal district, where the pits and mines are located.

The entire lignite mining operation is owned and managed by the state-owned power company, PPC.