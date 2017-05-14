Two dead, 3 criticially wounded in train derailment near Thessaloniki

Sunday, 14 May 2017 11:20
A- A A+
Two dead and seven injured is the toll of a late-night train derailment in northern Greece, according to rail operator Trainose. Three of the injured are in critical condition.
An earlier press release by the company had referred to four dead.  
Seventy passengers and a five-person crew were aboard the train heading from Athens to Thessaloniki.
The train went off the tracks near a station at the village of Adendro, some 40 kilometers south-southwest of Thessaloniki late on Saturday evening.
The locomotive of the train, in fact, pass straight through a building at the train station.

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής και αποκτήστε άμεση

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2017 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών