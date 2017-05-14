Two dead, 3 criticially wounded in train derailment near Thessaloniki

Two dead and seven injured is the toll of a late-night train derailment in northern Greece, according to rail operator Trainose. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

An earlier press release by the company had referred to four dead.

Seventy passengers and a five-person crew were aboard the train heading from Athens to Thessaloniki.

The train went off the tracks near a station at the village of Adendro, some 40 kilometers south-southwest of Thessaloniki late on Saturday evening.

The locomotive of the train, in fact, pass straight through a building at the train station.