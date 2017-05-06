Comfortable ND lead shown in latest opinion poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party holds a 10.6-percentage point lead over ruling SYRIZA in the most recent opinion poll, with the former garnering 26.3 percent of respondents' preferences to 15.7 percent for the latter.

The poll was conducted by the firm Metron Analysis and commissioned by the newspaper "Parapolitika".

In extrapolating the figures, the Athens-based firm gives center-right ND 36.8 percent if elections were held next Sunday, to 22 percent for leftist SYRIZA.

The situation is also mostly unchanged for other parties, with ultra-nationalist Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) polling third with 6 percent; the Communist Party (KKE) 5.7 percent and a PASOK-led socialist grouping given 5 percent of respondents' preferences. No other party polls above 3 percent, which is the threshold a political party must exceed in a general election (as a percentage of valid votes) in order to enter Parliament.

Asked which of the two is better suited for prime minister, ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is preferred by 26 percent of respondents to 13 percent for current premier Alexis Tsipras.