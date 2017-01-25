Govt eyes 'receipt lottery' this year to combat tax evasion

Receipts, even ones from electronic transactions, will be included in an invoice / receipts "lottery" envisioned by the finance ministry in a bid to combat tax evasion in the country by rewarding taxpayers.

The initiative, which has been considered by successive Greek governments for nearly a decade, was again unveiled by Deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou, who made the statements while speaking to an Athens-area radio station affiliated with the ruling party.

She promised that a relevant circular will be issued by March, immediately after a pending joint ministerial decision listing the occupations that are legally obliged to install electronic payment systems, i.e. POS terminals.