PM Mitsotakis speaks on the phone with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a call initiated by the Ukrainian president, and discussed ways to address the repercussions of the Russian invasion, now in its 19th day.

Mitsotakis assured Zelensky of the Greek government's full support for Ukraine, the dispatch of aid and the reception of Ukrainian and ethnic Greek refugees.

They also discussed the dramatic conditions in the regions where ethnic Greek communities reside and the need to open a humanitarian corridor for the safe exit of civilians and to send humanitarian aid. Mitsotakis expressed his concern over the safe passage of the Greek Consul General in Mariupol and of others trapped in the OSCE building in the city.

The prime minister underlined that the EU sent an important political message of support from France the previous week regarding Ukraine's EU prospects. He also noted that the full implementation of the sanctions by all partners and allies will help put pressure on the Russian side to stop the attacks.

