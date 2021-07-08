Greek PM cites four major reasons he confident over country's econ recovery

Greece's economy withstood the economic crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic and is ready to recovery, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, addressing the opening day of the Economist's 25th Roundtable with the Government of Greece, which is being held in Athens.

In opening the annual conference, Mitsotakis cited four basic reasons he said he's very optimistic over the Greek government's prospects and future course.

He pointed to increased bank deposits in the country, which now correspond to 14 percent of GDP, and which are expected to lead to greater consumer spending.

Mitsotakis also cited an EU-funded recovery program, Greece 2.0, which will funnel seven billion euros to the country.

The third point he cited was the country's borrowing from the markets at historic low interest rates. Finally, he said major structural reforms continued in Greece even amid the pandemic.

"Today, Greeks pay less in taxes ... and contribute less in social security contributions; our borders are being guarded as EU borders, and this was achieved while the planet was under attack by the coronavirus," Mitsotakis underlined.