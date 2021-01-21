Gov't announces decision to raise minimum army conscription term to 12 months

Greece's defense minister on Thursday announced a three-month increase in the mandatory conscription term for males serving in the army, from the current nine months to 12 months. Conscripts in the navy and air force already serve for a full year.

The announcement comes after members of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) approved the proposal by the defense ministry's leadership.

Nevertheless, servicemen willing to be stationed in certain border regions will be eligible for serving only nine months.