Gov't announces decision to raise minimum army conscription term to 12 months

Thursday, 21 January 2021 21:22
UPD:21:22
Eurokinissi/ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑ
A- A A+

Greece's defense minister on Thursday announced a three-month increase in the mandatory conscription term for males serving in the army, from the current nine months to 12 months. Conscripts in the navy and air force already serve for a full year.

The announcement comes after members of the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) approved the proposal by the defense ministry's leadership.

Nevertheless, servicemen willing to be stationed in certain border regions will be eligible for serving only nine months.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών