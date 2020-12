The well-preserved Temple of Hephaestus (Theseion) off the west side the ancient Agora in central Athens is the latest Classical-era monument in the Greek capital to receive a new lighting system, months after the nearby Acropolis was brilliantly illuminated during the evening.

The new lighting system and design was again funded by the Onassis Foundation, under the supervision of the culture ministry and based a study by the firm Eleftheria Deko and Associates.