Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed new cases continue to significantly drop amid lockdown; slow, but steady decrease in daily fatalities

Single-day confirmed instances of the Covid-19 virus continued to show a decreasing trend on Monday – as a more than one and a half partial national lockdown remained in place in Greece – yet the number of related fatalities remained annoyingly at the mostly the same daily level. Eighty-five more deaths were reported on Monday, bring the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 4,257.

Additionally, the number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs also remained above 500, and specifically at 505. The latter figure points to a slow but steady drop in the specific category.

The average age of those being treated in ICUs for Covid-19 remained 67, while 77.4 percent either suffer from an underlying health condition or are above the age of 70.

In terms of the pandemic's victims, the average age remained fixed at 79, with 95,7 percent of the victims having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.