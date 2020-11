The first day of what's expected to be a three-week remote e-learning period for Greece's junior and high school students got off on the "left foot" on Monday, as the WebEx system crashed into the 40th minute of the first lesson.

Secondary students in the public education system will have to log-on and participate via the Internet, as schools - excluding primary and nursery through K-schools - were ordered shut as part of a general lockdown in the country due to the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.