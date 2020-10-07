First reports: Guilty verdicts in GD trial, including main homicide defendant; convictions on charges of running criminal org

Initial media reports in Athens on Wednesday give a guilty verdict for the main defendant in the closely watched Golden Dawn trial on a homicide charge, with another 15 out of 17 defendants in the same case were handed down guilty verdicts.

Moreover, guilty verdicts were handed down to GD (Chryssi Avgi) founder and leader Nikos Mihaloliakos for leading a criminal organization, with similar decisions against nearly a dozen of his top lieutenants at the time, such as Ilias Kasidiaris, current MEP Ioannis Lagos and Christos Pappas.

Giorgos Roupakias, a GD cadre at the time of the murder, was found guilty of fatally stabbing rapper Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013 in the middle of the road in the working-class Keratsini district, north of the port of Piraeus.

Four defendants were found guilty in a separate case involving an attack on communist party-affiliated trade unionists, and five defendants were found guilty of an attack against Egyptian guest workers in a fishing boat harbor nearly a decade ago.