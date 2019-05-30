PPC tender for purchase of 130K cubic meters of LNG won by Shell

Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Thursday held a tender for the purchase of 130,000 cubic meters of LNG - corresponding to 880.00 thermal MWh - with five providers submitting bids and with the best offer tabled by Shell.

The LNG will be stored at the Revythousa terminal, located on an isle just off the port of Piraeus. The quantity is expected to be consumed within July 2019 by the power utility's units.

According to a PPC press release, the benefit for the utility reaches 11 million euros, when compared to the average contract price for similar LNG portfolios.