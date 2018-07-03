Privatization fund disqualifies 3 investment schemes from second phase of HELPE tender

The board of Greece's privatization fund on Tuesday voted to disqualify three investment schemes that it said did not meet criteria in order to participate in the second phase of a tender for the acquisition of a majority stake of Hellenic Petroleum (HELPE).

The tender affects at least 50.1 percent of HELPE's share capital, which is jointly owned by the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings S.A.

Following the evaluation of expressions of interests by its advisors, HRADF’s board of directors announced that the non-qualified investors are:

Alrai Group Holdings Ltd.

A consortium composed of the companies Carbon Asset Management DWC-LLC and Alshaheen Group S.A.

Gupta Family Group Alliance