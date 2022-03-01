Solidarity gathering for Ukraine held in Athens on Tuesday evening

A rally in solidarity to Ukraine was held at Syntagma Square, central Athens, on Tuesday evening.

"Stop Putin, stop the war, we want peace," chanted the protesters in the gathering, holding Ukrainian flags, flowers and signs calling for the end of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

According to the organizers' call on social media, the rally was "an initiative of independent citizens who call on friends of freedom and democracy in our country, of all nationalities, to protest against the barbaric Russian invasion of Ukraine, and in favor of its heroic resistance by the Ukrainian people."

The gathering was attended by Greek Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki and Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

Source: ANA-MPA