Fire on 'Euroferry Olympia' while sailing near Ereikousa island

A fire broke out early on Friday on Italian-flagged 'Euroferry Olympia' while sailing northeast of the island of Ereikousa, near Corfu.

The ferry had sailed from Igoumenitsa and was headed to the Italian port of Brindisi.

According to the latest information, 278 people have been disembarked so far in vessels of the port authorities and the Italian coast guard, which are expected to be transferred to Corfu.

Also, a passenger with respiratory problems is already transported by boat to Corfu.

The ship "Elyros", the frigate Hydra, firefighting boats and other adjacent ships are rushing to the sea area where the incident occured.

Source: ANA-MPA