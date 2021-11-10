PM Mitsotakis in Ancient Olympia for meeting on restoring fire-stricken areas

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Ancient Olympia on Wednesday, where he chaired a meeting at the Town Hall which, according to a municipality announcement, will focus on the implementation of measures for the restoration of fire-stricken areas within its borders.

Also attending the meeting were Minister of State Akis Skertsos, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Alternate Interior Minister Stelios Petsas, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Christos Triantopoulos, Deputy Sports Minister Lefteris Avgenakis and Deputy Environment Minister Giorgos Amyras.

Representing local government will be Western Greece Region governor Nektarios Farmakis, Ancient Olympia Mayor Giorgos Georgiopoulos, Deputy Regional governor for Ilia Vassilis Giannopoulos, deputy mayors and regional and municipal staff as well as MPs.

Later, the prime minister will inaugurate an app which provides a digital reconstruction of Ancient Olympia produced by the culture and sports ministry in collaboration with Microsoft.

Source: ANA-MPA