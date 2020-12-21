Notorious N17 hit-man returned to max security prison

A notorious urban terrorist convicted of 11 homicides and numerous other terror-related offenses was transferred on Monday from a prison farm outside the port city of Volos to a higher security penitentiary in south-central Greece.

Previous furloughs granted to convicted "November 17" hit-man Dimitris Koufodinas - exits granted during the leftist SYRIZA government's four-and-a-half year tenure - caused a firestorm of reaction in Greece and abroad.

Over the course of nearly three decades, the deadly ultra-leftist terror organization assassinated 23 people, including US diplomats and personnel, Turkish diplomats and the UK military attaché in Athens.

His transfer to the Domokos correctional facility comes after recently passed legislation precludes convicted terrorists from being held in prison farms, which are considered less harsh than other lockups.

The new law, however, was criticized by a handful of SYRIZA deputies, who said it was tailor-made for Koufodinas in order to return him to a maximum security prison.

The erstwhile beekeeper had been transferred from the Athens-area Korydallos penitentiary in 2018 to the Kassavetia prison farm.