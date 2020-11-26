Covid-19 outbreak: Nationwide lockdown in Greece to continue for another week until Dec. 7

The Greek government on Thursday announced a one-week extension - until Dec. 7 - of a Covid-19 "lockdown", which was set to expire on Nov. 30, given that the number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs continues to rise on a daily basis, albeit marginally.

A government spokesman told reporters at a regular press briefing that the decision to extend the three-week lockdown, which affects schools, much of the retail sector and all food-and-beverage outlets, comes after public health experts discerned a still high epidemiological concentration of the specific virus.

On Wednesday, public health authorities announced 2,152 single-day confirmed infections of Covid-19 in the country, along with another 87 related fatalities over the previous 24-hour period and 597 intubated patients.