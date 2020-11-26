Covid-19 outbreak: Nationwide lockdown in Greece to continue for another week until Dec. 7

Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:24
UPD:13:24
Eurokinissi/ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ
A- A A+

The Greek government on Thursday announced a one-week extension - until Dec. 7 - of a Covid-19 "lockdown", which was set to expire on Nov. 30, given that the number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs continues to rise on a daily basis, albeit marginally.

A government spokesman told reporters at a regular press briefing that the decision to extend the three-week lockdown, which affects schools, much of the retail sector and all food-and-beverage outlets, comes after public health experts discerned a still high epidemiological concentration of the specific virus.

On Wednesday, public health authorities announced 2,152 single-day confirmed infections of Covid-19 in the country, along with another 87 related fatalities over the previous 24-hour period and 597 intubated patients.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου| Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών