Covid-19 outbreak: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Greece for all non-essential outdoor movement

A nationwide daily curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will come into force around Greece on Friday, and without exceptions, the government's relevant civil protection and crisis management deputy minister announced on Wednesday evening, the latest crackdown on non-essential movement to deflect a "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias said only "absolutely necessary" outdoor activity will be allowed, namely, going to and from work, health reasons and for a short walk around one's residence with a pet, for instance.

He said a continuing spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, related fatalities and afflicted patients treated in hospital ICUs make the curfew necessary.

The Greek government is reportedly examining other stricter measures as well to prevent a exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic, as a “second wave” in the country over the past two months appears particularly menacing – by Greek standards – and with the latest lockdown failing to stem rising numbers, at least in the first few days since its implementation. The three-week lockdown went into effect on Saturday until Nov. 30.

The latest Covid-19 figures for Greece show acute cases being treated in hospital ICUs nearing 300, while related fatalities hover at roughly three dozen per day.

According to civil defense authorities, the number of SMS's sent to a state platform to allow for outdoor movement exceed one million alone on Sunday for the category “exercise”.

Meanwhile, super markets have been prohibited from selling items that other closed retailers specialize in, such as IT and telecoms hardware, audiovisual equipment, appliances, furniture, lighting and other home accessories (excluding light bulbs), books, board games, clothing (excluding stockings), footwear and leather goods.

The other retailers have been ordered to shut their doors during an ongoing three-week lockdown, operating only on an online basis, whereby super markets would enjoy an unfair advantage by remaining open.