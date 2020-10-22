Covid-19 outbreak: Greek PM announces renewed early morning curfew for areas with surge in confirmed cases

The Greek government on Thursday stiffened measures against spread of the coronavirus outbreak, on a day that saw another record single-day number of confirmed instances, 882, and with the biggest group of newly infected people being young adults.

In yet another nationally television address, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a curfew a half hour after midnight until 5 a.m. in areas designated as being at emergency levels three and four - the latest being the highest contingency level. Such area now include the greater Athens and Thessaloniki regions, where more than half the population of Greece resides.

People going to and from employment are excluded from the curfew, as are emergencies.

Mitsotakis also said masks are mandatory, both outdoors and indoors, in level 3 (orange) and 4 (red).