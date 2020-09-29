Covid-19 outbreak: Sharp day-to-day rise in confirmed cases on Tues., by Greek standards

A sharp rise in the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections was reported in Greece on Tuesday, over the previous 24-hour period, with the number reaching 416. Another five related fatalities were also reported.

Of the positive tests, 55 cases were related to other known cases, while 59 instances were detected at border posts.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece has now exceeded 18,100.

The number of people on life support in ICU due to coronavirus is 79, with the average age 68.

The death toll in the country from the pandemic is now at 388.