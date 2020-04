«Τιτανικός των βουνών»: Ο εγκαταλελειμμένος σιδηροδρομικός σταθμός του Κανφράνκ αποκτά ξανά ζωή

Completing engineering works on new rail 🛤️ yard at Canfranc International Railway Station (Spain) with @GrupoAvintia https://t.co/4CKUrJY55E



🇫🇷🇪🇸Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, that station is a symbol of Spanish and French railway history during the 20th Century pic.twitter.com/DvtY3uwN0a