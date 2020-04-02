Covid-19 outbreak: Death toll in Greece at 53 on Thurs.

Another 99 coronavirus infections were recorded in Greece over the last 24 hours, with the death reaching 53, still substantially less than other European countries.

According to the state's coordinator for the pandemic, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, three fatalities were recorded overnight.

The average age of victims from Covid-19 in Greece was 70.

On an ominous note, 119 people still on quarantine aboard the ferryboat "Eleftherios Venizelos" were tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total in Greece to 1,415 cases. The vessel remains anchored just off the port of Piraeus, in the greater Athens area. Another 20 people at a temporary shelter for asylum seekers and illegal migrants at the Ritsona camp were tested positive.

The same camp hosts a woman who gave birth last week at an Athens maternity ward and was tested positive. No information was given on when the woman arrived at the Ritsona site or when she arrived in Greece, only that she hailed from a country in sub-Saharan Africa.

The camp remains in quarantine, and police have been stationed outside.