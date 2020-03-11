All schools in Greece to close for next 14 days, as precaution against exposure to Covid-19

Greece's health minister on Tuesday announced that schools in the country, at all levels, from pre-K to tertiary, will remain closed for the next two weeks, in a bid to reduce exposure to the Covid-19 virus. Nearly 90 confirmed instances have been reported in the country, with no fatalities so far, although one 67-year-old man who has tested positive hospitalized in an ICU with a severe case of pneumonia.

Minister Vassilis Kikilias also called on parents and guardians to reduce minors' exposure to public places.