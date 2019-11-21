Break-in reported at Istanbul residence of Ecumenical Patriarch

Thursday, 21 November 2019
UPD:11:53
Three masked suspects entered the residence of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, on Saturday evening before being detected by a housekeeper, according to the Istanbul-based ethnic Greek newspaper "Anatoli".

Bartholomew was not in the residence at the time, as he was present at a social event.

According to the report, security cameras detected the trio of suspects inside the residence, although no theft was later ascertained.

The Patriarch's residence is located within an upscale housing complex guarded by private security.

