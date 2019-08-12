NBG study: 4th consecutive six-month increase in SMEs confidence index

Monday, 12 August 2019 13:17
UPD:13:18
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
A- A A+

A confidence index for SMEs in Greece, tracked by National Bank of Greece's economic analysis unit, showed a positive trend for the first half of 2019, rising to 18 points, up from 13 points in the second half of last year.

The result was the fourth consecutive six-month period that has recorded a rise in the index, reaching a decade-old high point.

According to the analysis, which is based on survey of a sample of 1,160 SMEs, some 55 percent of owners and managers of small-to-medium-sized enterprises said they are now adapting a growth strategy for the coming period.

