New tourism minister appointed; out-of-Parliament leader of tiny center-left party tapped

The head of a tiny center-left party whose president bolted from the Kinima Allagis political formation, which is mostly dominated by the once-formidable PASOK party, is the new tourism minister in Greece.

Thanasis Theocharopoulos, 40, an agricultural economist by training, is essentially a career politician. He takes over from Elena Kountoura, who resigned from the Cabinet - but not from Parliament - to run for the European Parliament under hard left SYRIZA's ticket this month.

Kountoura's political "volte-face" has seen her serve as a deputy with center-right New Democracy (ND), then with the small right-wing Independent Greeks' (AN.EL) and now with SYRIZA.

Theocharopoulos fell out with the Kinima party over disagreement on the Prespa agreement.

His only tenure in Parliament is as a state deputy elected with another PASOK-dominated formation in the September 2015 election, meaning he was placed first on a relevant list of candidates elected based on the party's overall election performance - and not via individual votes.

The appointment drew a chorus of criticism and derision by the opposition, namely, along the lines that Theocharopoulos voted in favor of the Prespa agreement for a Cabinet post, ahead of a general election.