New tourism minister appointed; out-of-Parliament leader of tiny center-left party tapped

Saturday, 04 May 2019 21:56
UPD:22:00
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

The head of a tiny center-left party whose president bolted from the Kinima Allagis political formation, which is mostly dominated by the once-formidable PASOK party, is the new tourism minister in Greece.

Thanasis Theocharopoulos, 40, an agricultural economist by training, is essentially a career politician. He takes over from Elena Kountoura, who resigned from the Cabinet - but not from Parliament - to run for the European Parliament under hard left SYRIZA's ticket this month.

Kountoura's political "volte-face" has seen her serve as a deputy with center-right New Democracy (ND), then with the small right-wing Independent Greeks' (AN.EL) and now with SYRIZA.  

Theocharopoulos fell out with the Kinima party over disagreement on the Prespa agreement.

His only tenure in Parliament is as a state deputy elected with another PASOK-dominated formation in the September 2015 election, meaning he was placed first on a relevant list of candidates elected based on the party's overall election performance - and not via individual votes.

The appointment drew a chorus of criticism and derision by the opposition, namely, along the lines that Theocharopoulos voted in favor of the Prespa agreement for a Cabinet post, ahead of a general election.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2019 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών