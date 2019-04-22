9.5%-point lead for ND over SYRIZA in latest Skai poll

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) fields a nine-percentage-point lead over ruling SYRIZA, based on extrapolated results, in a latest opinion poll gauging respondents' preferences for next month's European Parliament election.

Specifically, the firm Pulse gives center-right ND 31 percent to hard left SYRIZA's 22 percent; the difference is eight percentage points without the extrapolation.

Conversely, the difference is 9.5 percentage points when queries dealt with a general election.

The results were presented by Athens-based Skai broadcaster, one of the more vocal media critics of the current government.

As with practically all mainstream opinion polls in Greece over the past two years, only another three parties were cited as polling above 3 percent - the figure needed for representation in Parliament and the European Parliament. The trio are Golden Dawn, the Kinima formation and the Communist Party (KKE).

The undecided /no answer vote reached 11.5 percent.

Asked which party they believed will win the next general election, regardless of their preference, 60 percent of respondents picked ND (down from 61 percent in March), and 22 percent picked SYRIZA (down from 23 percent the previous month).