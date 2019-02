By J. Kanoupakis

The well-known Sigelides family, the exclusive importer of Citroën vehicles in Greece since 1965, has purchased the company importing Opel vehicles, a development that was made official on Tuesday.

The news follows the purchase of Opel group by France's PSA.

The Sigelides group already manages the import and a wide sales network for the Peugeot, Citroën and DS Automobiles brands in Greece.