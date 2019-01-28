Greek PM to announced monthly wage scale hikes during televised Cabinet meeting

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to take to the airwaves early Monday afternoon, during a nationally televised Cabinet meeting by the state broadcaster, to announce increases in the minimum monthly wage scale in the thrice bailed-out country.

The expected announcement comes days after the hard left government ratified the contentious Prespa agreement in Parliament, relying on a heterogeneous handful of MPs -- including a couple hailing from the collapsing right-wing Independent Greeks (AN.EL) party - the erstwhile coalition partner - that are not affiliated with the ruling SYRIZA party.

In bypassing collective bargaining negotiations between social partners - i.e. unions, employees' groups and employers' associations - the labor ministry will reportedly recommend a increase of 8 percent in the minimum monthly wage scale, in order to reach 633 euros (gross pay) from the current 586 euros. Additionally, the poll-trailing Tsipras government is expected to abolish the so-called sub-minimum wage scale - applied to young adults under 25 that are employed for the first time. This wage scale is currently at 510 euros per month.

The government is keenly trying to reverse its ebbing voter approval ratings - according to all mainstream opinion polls for the past two years - given that no less than three elections are set for 2019, with general elections coming no later than October.

"The government is bringing forth the wage scale increase in order to avoid the repercussions of the Prespa agreement's ratification," a spokeswoman for main opposition New Democracy (ND) said on Monday, while adding that ND is committed to monitoring the bilateral accord's implementation.