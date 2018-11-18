Overnight rioting in central Athens hours after Polytechnic commemoration

Firebombs, tear gas and the first appearance of a water cannon vehicle were the "highlights" of overnight rioting in central Athens, mostly centered in and around the main Polytechnic building in the Greek capital, but also breaking out in front of the main police headquarters and in at least two other cities.

The latest disturbances came on after an annual commemoration of a students' uprising in 1973 against a military junta ruling Greece at the time. A peaceful protest march by several thousand people from the polytechnic to the US embassy took place without serious incident.

However, disturbances broke out after the protest march ended, with up to 100 youths previously gathered with the polytechnic emerging to throw firebombs and other rockets at assembled riot police, who responded with tear gas.

Two water cannons and drones were used by police in the operation.

A total of 22 people were detained, with 13 arrests officially reported.

Smaller-scale disturbances were reported in the western port city of Patras and in northern Thessaloniki, where two major universities are hosted, respectively.

naftemporiki.gr