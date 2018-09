Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will participate, as an observer, at a PES Ecofin ministerial network meeting on Wednesday in Berlin, continuing an ongoing "flirt" between ruling leftist SYRIZA party and the European socialist grouping.

He'll depart for London the same day, where he attend a 13th annual Greek "roadshow" organized by the Athens Stock Exchange.

The formerly UK-based economics professors is due to meet with representatives of investment funds on Thursday in London.