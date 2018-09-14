Oceangold says shipbuilding schedule with Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuliding will continue

By L. Karageorgos
Oceangold shipping, controlled by Yannis Dragnis, this week announced that its ship-building program was continuing as planned, with six new product tankers being built in Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuliding, a total investments exceeding 200 million USD.   

The Korean yard recently acquired a refund guarantee by the state-controlled KDB bank, which will allow it to commence construction of two of the tankers ordered by Oceangold.

 The guarantee letters had been delayed by around four months. STX Offshore & Shipbuliding is in the process of restructuring.

 

