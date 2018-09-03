Reports: Mexican billionaire's mega-yacht ordered to remain in Cephalonia while probe into model's death continues

Monday, 03 September 2018 11:10
UPD:11:13
Eurokinissi/ΚΑΛΛΙΑΡΑΣ ΘΑΝΑΣΗΣ
A- A A+

Authorities on the Ionian island of Cephalonia are reportedly conducting an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old Australian woman, identified as a model and blogger, who passed away after first being discovered in critical condition aboard the yacht of a Mexican billionaire.

The woman died en route to a hospital aboard an aircraft.

In a report from Greece, the BBC said the incident occurred on Thursday.

The same news outlet said the mega-yacht belongs to Alberto Baillères. The victim was identified as Sinead McNamara.
Other press reports claimed that only crew-members were aboard the vessel, which has been ordered to remain docked at the port of Argostoli, when McNamara was discovered unconscious.

