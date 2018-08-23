Gaslog order for two LNG carriers with Korean shipyard

Gaslog has announced a contract to build another two LNG carriers, with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters each, at Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard.

The shipping company, controlled by Peter Livanos, is expected to receive the vessels at the end of 2020, while they will be operated by a Cheniere Energy subsidiary for seven years.

The development coincided with an upgrade of the company's share by Morgan Stanley, noting that Chinese sanctions on US LNG may have a limited repercussion on maritime demand, they do, however create an attract risk-reward dimension for Gaslog's share.

