Appeals court throws out conviction of pair in 'Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei' case

An Athens five-justice appeals court on Thursday unanimously acquitted a 30-year-old woman and 33-year-old man charged with participation in a urban anti-state terrorist group.

The pair had been serving a 13-year prison conviction on charges related to their alleged involvement in the "Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei" gang.

The appellate-level prosecutor in the case had recommended that the court uphold the first instance guilty verdict, saying DNA results were reliable and based on international models and protocol.

The decision drew an immediate response by none other than the Greek prime minister, Alexis Tsipras, whose official Twitter account "tweeted" that "...today a great injustice against two young people was overturned. Democracy and the rule of law breathed freely..."