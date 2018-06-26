Andreas Verykios announced as new chairman of HFSF

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) on Thursday announced that, following a relevant commendation of a finance ministry committee, Andreas Verykios was appointed as a chairman of the Fund's general council.

Verykios succeeded George Michelisas as of June 15, 2018.

According to a press release by HFSF, Verykios has a long experience in banking, having held several positions of leadership in the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Luxembourg, ending his career with the institution in December 2008 as deputy director general for lending operations in Europe.

Prior to that, he served as director of human resources from 2000 to 2005, after having headed the EIB’s representation office in Brussels, in charge of strategy and relations with other EU institutions, from 1996 to 2000. From 1981 to 1996, he spent his first 15 years with the EIB in charge of project finance teams, operating in various member-states of the European Union.