Bevy of deals announced during Posidonia 2018

Several noteworthy deals were reported on the sidelines of last week's Posidonia maritime exhibition in Athens, including the order of another LNG tanker by the Angelicoussis group's Maran Gas Maritime and a second floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) from the Daewoo shipyard in Korea.

The Angelicoussis group, considered the largest Greek-controlled shipping concern, also previously ordered ballast water treatment systems for 36 vessels, with Ecochlor selected as the contractor.

According to Tradewinds, Tsakos Energy Navigation, controlled by Nikos Tsakos, ordered two Aframax tankers, with a capacity of 115,000 dwt, from the Korea's Daehan (DHSC).

In a Cyprus development, ABB Turbocharging and Multi Marine Services signed a contract to establish a turbo charging service at the port of Limassol, on the island of republic.

On its part, DNV GL announced a three-category guideline for cyber attacks in the shipping sector, which was unveiled during the Posidonia exhibition. Winterthur Gas announced the creation of a training center in Piraeus, while a renewed Honduras registry debuted at the Posidonia 2018, with the international management of the flag given to the Panama-based firm International MarConsult.

Finally, the Cosco-led Piraeus Port Authority received a double accreditation by Lloyd’s Register for an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO.