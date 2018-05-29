Arrears to social security sector reach nearly 32 bln€; jobless benefit still exceeds part-time pay in many cases

By S. Papapetros

spapap@naftemporiki.gr

Arrears owed to Greece's social security sector have reached nearly 32 billion euros over the first trimester of 2018, an increase by 584 million euros compared to the last quarter of 2017, according to figures released by a center for collecting social insurance arrears (KEAO), itself a memorandum-mandated entity.

Although much of the massive figure dates back decades, and corresponds to businesses and often to individuals no longer alive, nevertheless, it continues to grow at a worrying rate.

Moreover, nearly 183,000 individuals with arrears to social security funds failed to meet installment programs, some dating back several years. Many of those individuals, in fact, are unable to make even the minimum monthly payment towards covering arrears, namely, 50 euros.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, the average net pay for part-time work in Greece continues to fall under the regular unemployment benefit doled out in the country, i.e. 360 euros.

According to data supplied by the unified social security entity (EFKA), in November 2017 the average gross pay for part-time work in Greece was 385.53 euros per month; 324.25 in net monthly pay.

Nearly 630,000 wage-earners in the country last November were employed with part-time contracts, with the 324.25-euro figure not including whatever bonuses or overtime pay.