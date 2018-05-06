Authorities: Roughly 1,200 third country nationals land on N. Aegean islands since May 1

Roughly 270 third country nationals landed on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos (Mytilene) on Sunday alone after disembarking from the opposite Turkish coast, authorities said, rekindling concerns that the coming period will see a resurgence of the migrant/refugee crisis that gripped the region in 2015.

Another 80 people, of undetermined nationality, landed on Hios (Chios) on Sunday.

Since May 1, third country nationals ferried onto the handful of northern Aegean islands by people smugglers operating from coastal western Turkey are estimated at 1,200.