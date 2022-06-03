Posidonia shipping expo opens on June 6; 1,929 companies from 88 countries expected

The Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition will be held at the Athens' Metropolitan Exhibition Centre on June 6-10, organizers Posidonia Exhibitions SA said on Thursday.

In a statement, the organizers said a total of 1,929 companies from 88 countries will exhibit their products and services, while the expo will include 24 national pavilions from Europe, North America and Asia, according to confirmations. Over 18,000 international visitors are expected to attend, including vice presidents and ministers of maritime nations and the EU's Commissioner for Transport, the organizers said.

This year's expo will include over 30 tech startups showcasing their digital-first solutions to industry challenges and problems.

Posidonia Exhibitions Managing Director Theodore Vokos said that interest ran high: "We have succeeded to cover the entire exhibition space, and it is now imperative to build additional exhibition halls." He added that this year the event became the first exhibition held in Greece to receive an ISO certificate, thanks to initiatives to reduce its environmental footprint. Since 2018, he said, the expo has grown by 7%.

Referring to Posidonia's 50 years, Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis said the event "promotes the best example of creativity and productivity for Greece: shipping. The strong presence of Greek shipping everywhere in the world has a positive impact on the overall image of our country." Plakiotakis added that the issues the industry should address in tandem with the government is "sustainability through decarbonisation of shipping as well as the lack of deck and engine officers for the staffing of the global fleet."

President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping George Pateras noted that "after the trials and tribulations of the COVID-19 restriction we are free at last to promote our industry and perceive innovative solutions to many of the issues and challenges that we will face in the coming years. We will see old friends and make new ones while exchanging stories of our adventures over the last 4 years."

"Shipping is leading the way towards the energy transition with strength and will, utilizing our accumulated know-how and experience," Melina Travlos, president of the Union of Greek Shipowners, asserted, adding, "We shape the developments and honour our leading position of 21% of the global and 59% of the European deadweight tonnage. We submit concrete, realistic and effective proposals on the challenge of green and sustainable shipping."

Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis referred to the port city as "the home and heart of Greek shipping, the main pillar of the Greek economy and the shining star in all the world’s oceans," and said that the city is working hard with all stakeholders "in order for our city to emerge as a modern business, tourist, shipping and commercial center, known and recognized worldwide."

Greece is the world's largest shipowning nation, with a fleet of 5,514 vessels, representing 59% of the EU-controlled fleet. Since 2019, the Greek-owned fleet grew by 7.4% and since 2014 by 45.8%.

Posidonia 2022 is under the auspices of the Shipping Ministry, the Union of Greek Shipowners and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, with the support of the Municipality of Piraeus and the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee.

Source: ANA-MPA