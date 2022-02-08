Deputy e-Governance Min. Georgantas named new Agriculture minister

Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas will replace Spilios Livanos as Agricutlure Development & Food minister following the latter's resignation on Monday.

The New Democracy MP from Kilkis, central Macedonia, will be sworn in at 13:30 on Tuesday before Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Georgantas has been a practising lawyer since graduating from the Democritus University of Thrace's Law School. He was first elected deputy in May 2012, and has also served as deputy Education, Religion & Adult Learning minister under the government of Antonis Samaras.

He is married and has two children.

The appointment comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted Livanos' resignation following his reply to "unacceptable comments" by Sparta Mayor Petros Doukas during a recent taped meeting.

At the meeting, Doukas mentioned the tragic wildfires at Ilia region in the summer of 2007, before national elections later in the year. In a video of the meeting made available on Monday, Doukas is heard saying that compensations paid out to fire-afflicted citizens influenced the electoral result in favor of the New Democracy party. In the same video, the former minister Livanos is heard telling Doukas that this was "a historic move."

Source: ANA-MPA