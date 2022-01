The Civil Aviation Authority on Monday announced that an employee working in the Naxos Airport air traffic control tower has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All areas of the airport have been disenfected and the employee replaced by another.

Two domestic flights scheduled for Monday morning were affected and have been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 1.

The CAA announced that on Tuesday all flights from and to the island will be carried out as normal.

Source: ANA-MPA