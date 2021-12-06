Greece confirms 3,526 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, 79 deaths; 715 on ventilators

Monday, 06 December 2021 09:12
INTIME NEWS/ΛΙΑΚΟΣ ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ
A- A A+

Greece confirmed 3,526 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 966,221 infections (daily change: +0.4 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 94 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,912 to other confirmed cases. 

There are also 79 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 18,595. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 715 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 64 years and 80.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 570 (79.72 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 145 (20.28 pct) are fully vaccinated. 

Another 3,557 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 428 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.93 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 439. 

The median age of new infections is 38 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years). 

Source: ANA-MPA


Προτεινόμενα για εσάς



Popular





    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2021 Η ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - ZOFRANK HOLDINGS CO. LIMITED
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου